David Anthony Reyes Sr. FORT WORTH--David Anthony Reyes Sr. passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. David was born Nov. 7, 1959, in Fort Worth to Demencio Reyes Jr. and Carmen Alcala Reyes. He was a painter and saxophonist. David attended G.B Trimble Tech High School. David was preceded in death by his father, Demencio Reyes Jr.; and his brothers, Lonnie Reyes and Demencio Reyes the III. SURVIVORS: Wife, Rosa Rodela-Reyes; daughters, Celeste Danek, Victoria Reyes; and sons, David Anthony Reyes Jr. and Daniel Reyes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020