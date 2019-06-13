|
|
David Burns FORT WORTH -- David Burns, 70, was called home on Sunday June 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday June 15, 2019 at Shannon Rose Hill. Visitation 7 to 9 p.m., Friday June 14, 2019 at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. David, a proud army veteran, spent most of his life in construction with his dad and brothers. David felt his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was very proud of each and every family member. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Burns; son, Jason Burns (Tammy); daughter, Deborah Madearis (Roy); brother, Richard Burns; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019