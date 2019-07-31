Home

David Byron McCarver ARLINGTON--David Byron McCarver, 68, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at an Arlington, Texas, hospital. MEMORIAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at First Baptist Church Arlington. Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31, at the FBC Arlington Children's Building. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the FBC Arlington Children's Ministry. David was a loving husband, father, church servant, and friend and will be remembered for a great sense of humor and willingness to serve. He was a lifelong Arkansas Razorbacks fan. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah; children, Chris, Lance, and Annie; and his sister, Beth Joslin.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019
