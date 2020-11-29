David (Dave) C Verdery

September 4, 1925 - November 9, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - David (Dave) C. Verdery, 95, passed into God's hands on November 9, 2020 of natural causes. He was born September 4, 1925 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was the youngest of two sons of Roy and Laura Verdery, spending most of his childhood in Winter Park, Florida. After graduating from Winter Park High School and spending 7 months at Lafayette College, he served in the U.S. Army from January 1944 – May 1946 as a Field Artillery Sergeant. After discharge, Dave entered the University of Florida and received a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering in September 1949.

He married Jacqueline Driscoll in June 1949 and they were married for 41 years before her death in July 1990. During their marriage they had two children, Tom and Barbara. Dave worked over 40 years with General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin, mostly in Fort Worth, Texas as an engineer in their aeronautics division from 1951 – 1991. After retirement he regularly played bridge at the Senior Citizen Center and was an avid golfer, making a hole in one at age 82.

It was through weekly bridge games that Dave met Peggy Johnson of Ft Worth. They were married in 1995 and continued to play bridge weekly with their bridge friends until his health prevented him from doing so. They both enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. He and Peggy were big sports fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, seldom missing either teams' games. Dave was a lifelong fisherman, like his brother, and frequently visited the US coastal cities enjoying the beaches and his passion of fishing. His passion for fishing was passed along to his son, Tom. He attended South Hills Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy, Jr, daughter Barbara Ramirez, and stepson in-law Ron Sturdivan.

Dave is survived by his wife of 25 years, Peggy Verdery, son Tom Verdery and his wife Barbara of Fayetteville, AR; sister in-law Charlotte Lightfoot of Arlington, VT, stepchildren Dan Johnson and his wife Leslie of Fort Worth, TX, Karen Sturdivan of Burleson, TX, Robyn Dilworth of Austin, TX, Richard Johnson and his wife Barbara of Plano, TX, four grandchildren, nine step grandchildren, and eight step great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held on December 5th at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth, TX.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Hills Christian Church, 3200 Bilglade Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133.





