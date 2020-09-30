David Campbell
October 25, 1958 - September 25, 2020
Burleson, Texas - David Craig Campbell, 61, departed for his heavenly home on Friday, September 25, 2020. David was born October 25, 1958 in Ft. Worth, TX, to George and Kae Estes (Vandiver) Campbell. David was a funny, witty, hardworking, strong-willed, caring and compassionate son, grandson, husband, father, papa, and friend. He leaves behind a wonderful family, numerous extended family members, and precious friends. Visitation will be held at Skyvue Funeral Home on October 3, 2020 from 10am-12pm, followed by a short service.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.