1/
David Campbell
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
David Campbell
October 25, 1958 - September 25, 2020
Burleson, Texas - David Craig Campbell, 61, departed for his heavenly home on Friday, September 25, 2020. David was born October 25, 1958 in Ft. Worth, TX, to George and Kae Estes (Vandiver) Campbell. David was a funny, witty, hardworking, strong-willed, caring and compassionate son, grandson, husband, father, papa, and friend. He leaves behind a wonderful family, numerous extended family members, and precious friends. Visitation will be held at Skyvue Funeral Home on October 3, 2020 from 10am-12pm, followed by a short service.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
OCT
3
Service
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
David was my friend and neighbor for 14 years. He always had a smile and wave for us. I loved him dearly and he will be missed by so many lives that he touched.
Diana Sessums
Neighbor
