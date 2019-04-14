David Daughetee AUSTIN--David Daughetee, 69, of Austin, Texas, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife, daughter and sister. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: In honor of David's beliefs and his love of music, we will be holding a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at David and Claudia's home. If you are a musician, please bring your instrument so that we can all play along together and celebrate him. Please RSVP to Hilary at 512-577-5895 to get the address and directions. David graduated from Arlington's Sam Houston High School in 1968. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably in Vietnam, the Philippines and Guam from 1968-1971. After returning home in 1971, David married the love of his life, Claudia. Over the years he worked at Xerox, Harris Semiconductors and Advanced Micro Devices, most recently as a test systems engineer before retiring in 2014. David was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and JoAnn Daughetee. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughter, Hilary; grandchildren, Kennedy, Thompson and Norah; and his siblings.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary