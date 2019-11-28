|
David Duane Hieb WATAUGA--David Duane Hieb, 63, of Watauga, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. MEMORIAL SERVICES: will be held at a later date in Fort Worth, Texas, and St. Joseph, Mo. Arrangements and cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. David was born May 29, 1956, in St. Joseph, Mo., son of Ann and Harold Hieb Sr. He attended St. James and St. Patricks Elementary schools and graduated from Benton High School in 1974. He worked at the Fort Worth Independent School District for 26 years, most recently, as carpentry Foreman. He enjoyed playing his guitar and golfing with his friends. He was a good son, brother and uncle and had a kind and dear heart. David was preceded in death by his father, Harold C. Hieb Sr. SURVIVORS: Mother, Augusta Ann Hieb-Ebling, St. Joseph, Mo.; brothers, Harold (Julie) Hieb, Weatherford, Texas, and Kevin (Cindy) Hieb, St. Joseph, Mo.; niece, Lindsay Hieb, Fort Worth, Texas; and nephew, Robert (Mindy) Hieb, Smithville, Mo. RUPP FUNERAL HOME St. Joseph, Mo., 816-238-1797 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019