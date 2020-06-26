David Edward Clemens Jr.
1947 - 2020
David Edward Clemens Jr. MILLSAP--On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, David Edward Clemens Jr., loving husband and father passed away at home surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy illness. SERVICE: Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 27 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Chapel (masks must be worn). Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. David Edward Clemens Jr. (Ed) was born on June 6, 1947 in Evansville, Ind., to Jayne Birchler Clemens and David E. Clemens, Sr. He attended Midwestern State University where he graduated with a degree in business. On February 12, 1972 he married Margaret Lillian Manney. They raised two children, a son, David E. Clemens, III and a daughter, Megan Clemens Bowery. Ed had a passion for fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed being a long time member of Hells Gate Bass Club and Mineral Wells Bass Club. Ed truly loved his job in marketing where he made many life long friends. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, David and Jayne Clemens Sr.; and sister, Elisabeth Ringo. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, David Clemens and wife Stevie; daughter, Megan Bowery and husband, Waylon; grandchildren, Jaxon, Mallie, Emery, and Andie; bonus grandchildren, Hailey, Liah, Masin, and Bailyr; brothers and sisters, Peppi Cooper, Al Clemens, Kevin Clemens, and Suzi McCarthy; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
JUN
26
Rosary
06:30 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Chapel
