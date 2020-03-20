Home

David "Leroy" Engel Sr. RIVER OAKS -- David "Leroy" Engel, Sr. January 2, 1936- March 2, 2020 FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. "Leroy" was born January 2, 1936 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Wilfred and Lillian Engel. Leroy was loved by many and a friend to all who knew him. He was warm and generous and always willing to help those in need. In life, he pursued his love of automobiles, motorcycles, and anything with an engine. He was known as quite the "pool shark" and enjoyed racing speedboats, trips to Port Aransas, deep sea fishing, and making memories with his children and many grandchildren. Leroy took great care in supporting his friends and loved ones. His zest for life and contagious laughter will be sorely missed by all. We will cherish the memories of our sweet "Dear" by keeping him close in our hearts forever. SURVIVORS: Children; David L. Engel Jr., Pamela Jewell Engel; step-children; Steven Todd Shafer, Michelle Shafer, April Morrow-Grantham; grandchildren, Sarah, Cristen, Christina, Michael, Chelsea, Megan, Lauren, Abbie, Lindsay, Jay, and Justin; several great- grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Honeywell, Lynda Harris, and Joan Winze.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020
