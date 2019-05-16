|
David Eugene Bryant FORT WORTH - David Eugene Bryant, 61, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. David was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Eugene and Mayme Bryant. He was the husband of Barbara Bryant, whom he shared 32 loving years together. David was employed at Brewer High School as a security officer. He also gave 29 years to TDCJ, retiring as a Major at the Goodman Unit in Jasper, Texas. He lived for his family and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, knitting, hunting and riding his motorcycle. He will always be remembered for his compassion, love for his family, and witty ways. David was preceded in death by his mother, Mayme Bryant; father, Eugene Bryant; sister, Sherry Taylor; brother, William Bryant; and son, Jesse Bryant. SURVIVORS: Wife, Barbara Bryant; children, Kim and Curt Bowns, Tabitha and Craig Taylor, Stephanie and Jeremy Pyles, Manuel Bryant, Alexys Correa and Lori Bryant; brothers, Roger Bryant and Stephen Bryant; grandchildren, Nicolle Noske, Bradley Bowns, Breanna Provost, Russell Provost, Rylee Taylor, Raygan Taylor and Aurora Bryant; great-grandchildren, Haylee Noske, Landen Noske, Henley Noske, Layne Provost, Lynlee Provost and Calvin Bowns.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019