David George Jackson FORT WORTH -- David "Jumbo" Jackson, 85, went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hardin-Simmons University, 2200 Hickory, Abilene Texas 79601, or to Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Rd, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. David was born February 1,1934, in Drumwright, Okla. He played football in high school in Belton, Texas and at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, from which he graduated in 1957. A longtime resident of Fort Worth, David was an Independent Insurance Agent and owned a print shop. SURVIVORS: His wife of 37 years Alice Jackson; his children, Jeff (Teresa) Jackson, Jana (Troy) Tieding, Allison Fielder and Shelly Fielder Green; his sister, Mrs. Marilyn Wright of Crockett, Texas; also 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 7, 2019