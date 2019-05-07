Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George "Jumbo" Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David George "Jumbo" Jackson Obituary
David George Jackson FORT WORTH -- David "Jumbo" Jackson, 85, went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hardin-Simmons University, 2200 Hickory, Abilene Texas 79601, or to Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Rd, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. David was born February 1,1934, in Drumwright, Okla. He played football in high school in Belton, Texas and at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, from which he graduated in 1957. A longtime resident of Fort Worth, David was an Independent Insurance Agent and owned a print shop. SURVIVORS: His wife of 37 years Alice Jackson; his children, Jeff (Teresa) Jackson, Jana (Troy) Tieding, Allison Fielder and Shelly Fielder Green; his sister, Mrs. Marilyn Wright of Crockett, Texas; also 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.