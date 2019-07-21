David Gibson Douglass WEATHERFORD--David Gibson Douglass passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Grace First Presbyterian Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace First Presbyterian Church, the Fort Worth Nature Center, or Manna Storehouse. David was born Oct. 1, 1937, to Donald and Mary Gibson Douglass in El Monte, Calif., the youngest of eight boys. He grew up in Napa, Calif., and attended Golden State College and San Francisco State. David traveled extensively in his job with A.P. Green Refractories in sales and marketing. He moved to Conroe, Texas, in 1976. In 1988, he moved to Fort Worth and opened a Mail Boxes, Etc. store at Hulen Bend shopping center. A lifelong Presbyterian, he met his soulmate, Janet Howell, at church camp in 1954. They were married Feb. 23, 1957, in Novato, Calif. David was proud of his Scottish heritage and was the newsletter editor for the Clan Douglas Society of North America for several years. A trip to Scotland, which included a Douglas heritage tour, was a highlight of his life. He was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed landscape design. Upon retirement, David became a Master Naturalist and volunteered at the Fort Worth Nature Center as a docent and worked with the Natural Guard. While in Conroe, he had the opportunity to fulfill his desire to be an actor and performed in the Conroe Little Theater. Always an active church member, David and Janet joined Grace First Presbyterian Church shortly after their move to Weatherford. He was instrumental in implementing Grace In Action, which helped local homeowners with house repairs, including building several wheelchair ramps. He was a faithful volunteer at the Presbyterian Night Shelter, and also helped create a meditation garden at the church. Additionally, David volunteered weekly at Manna Storehouse, and he went on several mission trips to assist with hurricane relief in Texas and Louisiana. David's primary interest was his family. He dearly loved his three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: David was devoted to and is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Brian Douglass, Bonnie Hardy (Jim), and Rob Douglass (Katherine); grandchildren, Christopher Douglass, Stephanie Butler (Will), Jessica Cates (Justin), Andrew Douglass (Deborah), Abby Flowers (Earl), Clifford Hardy, and Alison Hardy; and his great-grandchildren, Abigail Cates, Tyler Cates, and Elliot Flowers. He is also survived by his brothers, Wes (Pat), and Dale (Carole); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019