David Goodrich Gabel
1945 - 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Dave Gabel died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Gambrell Street Baptist Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, VITAS Hospice or Gambrell Street Baptist church.
Born in Orlando, Fla., to Norman and Dorothea Gabel; raised in Santa Barbara, Calif. Education: Wesleyan University (CT), the U. of S. Carolina and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
In the summer of 1964 he was a civil rights volunteer in Mississippi. After marrying Joanne Aki in 1966, they were Peace Corps volunteers in Colombia, SA , then moved to Columbia, S.C. where their three children were born. In 1981, the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas so Dave could attend the seminary. He retired from the Dannon Yogurt Company.
He was a faithful member of Gambrell Street Baptist Church where he sang in the choirs.
He loved the Lord, his church and his family. His favorite pastimes were family gatherings, attending his grandsons' ballet and musical performances, dates with Joanne, reading, watching movies and listening to classical music.
Survivors: Wife of 53 years, Joanne; sons, Mark and John Gabel; daughter, Christy Coffey and husband, Mike, and their three sons, Jacob, Andrew and Stephen; sister, Judy Boyd and husband, Lance, and their two daughters; half-sister, Betsy Galipeau; step-sister, Pam Coryell; and other relatives.
The family expresses deep appreciation to the pastor and members of the church, Autumn Leaves Residence and VITAS Hospice.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gambrell Street Baptist Church
