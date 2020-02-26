|
David "Dave" Henry Fischer Sr. WEATHERFORD--David "Dave" Henry Fischer Sr., 79, of Weatherford passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, Feb. 20, 2020, in Willow Park. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., in Weatherford. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral chapel. Dave was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Henry and Caroline Fischer. He married his sweetheart, Patricia Sefcovic, on June 10, 1961, and together had two sons, David Jr. and Charles. Over his life he was an amazing businessman, working as purchasing director for the Frito Lay Corporation, head of the National Association of Minority Contractors and later the Parker County Appraisal Board. Dave always enjoyed playing chess, bowling and watching baseball. Most importantly, he was a faultlessly loyal husband, eternally supportive father and a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather. His laughter and light have touched so many lives and will continue to shine, unparalleled in memory, for many years to come. In addition to his loving parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alfred Fischer. SURVIVORS: Dave is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 59 years; his sons, David Henry Fischer Jr. and Charles Alfred Fischer II; his grandchildren, Henry, Megan Ann and Andrew Charles; and great-grandson, John.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020