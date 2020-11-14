David J. Holley
October 30, 1966 - November 11, 2020
Hurst, Texas - David Jacob Holley, 54, experienced ultimate healing after a sudden illness when he went home to his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020. David was born on October 30, 1966 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He graduated from Westbury Christian School in Houston, Texas in 1985 and the University of Houston in 1991. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Lisa Ann Selvidge in 1993. David worked for several businesses during the course of his career in Houston, Austin, and Ft. Worth including Smith & Associates, Harte Hanks, Edward Jones and most recently J P Morgan Chase. He was the perpetual student, always reading, learning, studying, and growing. Whether it was business, history, cooking, gardening, or his constant and steadfast search for a better understanding of God's word, he kept several books going at once.
Anyone who knew David knew his love for the Lord. He was an honest seeker of the truth and had a servant's heart serving in ministries of Lifeline Chaplaincy and Celebrate Recovery. He was an active member of Legacy Church of Christ and truly desired to be the hands and feet of Jesus in his daily walk. His family was his most precious gift. He was a devoted and loving husband and father who found great joy in all the big and small moments of life with his wife and kids.
David is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa, his sons Jacob and Dawson and his daughter Elizabeth, his father, Arthur Holley, his sister Tammy Holley, his brother Bryant Holley and fiancé Lorie Cryer, his aunt, Carol Holley, cousins, niece, nephews and countless friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Holley.
If desired, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Celebrate Recovery at Legacy Church of Christ (checks can be made to Legacy with a notation to Celebrate Recovery), the Alzheimer's Association
, or Red Apple School in Hurst, Texas.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of the Neuro ICU at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth for their attentive care and compassion during this most difficult time. While we suffer this loss, we are confident in joy that David has "an eternal building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.