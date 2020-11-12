David L. Brown

April 7, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - David Lawrence Brown went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and beloved family members on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1934 at All Saints Episcopal Hospital to his parents, Modena Maxine Bouldin and David Hart Brown and was raised by his grandmother, Maude Lowe Bouldin.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local church or an animal rescue.

As a child, his family members called him "Sonny Boy." He had a paper route, collected military patches and loved his dog Topper. David attended Paschal High School and the University of North Texas in Denton. He served in the U.S. Army, as a medic, during the Korean Conflict. He married Beverly Jean Cox on February 8, 1964. They were members of the Haltom City Jaycees, where David served as President in 1967. David had a long career with HUD (Housing and Urban Development) in Fort Worth and Okla. City and lived in Yukon, Okla. While in Yukon, he attended Yukon Baptist Church.

Upon retirement, David and Beverly moved to South Padre Island, where they opened and operated Padre Antiques and Collectibles for 20 years. In 2007, they moved back home to Fort Worth to be closer to family and friends.

David was a kind and gentle man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their many pets. He was a member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth and was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by Beverly, his wife of 53 years.

Survived by many loving family members: son, David Woodle and wife, D'Ann; daughter, Karen West and fiancé, Warren Prunty; grandsons, Daniel West and wife, Chelsea and Matthew Shipley; granddaughters, Monica West Herington and husband, Trevor and Shannon Shipley-Scala and husband, Johnathan, great-grandsons; Thomas and Charles Herington.







