David Lawrence Ingram FORT WORTH--David Lawrence Ingram, 66, passed away on the morning of Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. David was born July 14, 1953, in College Station, Texas, to Lawrence Allen Ingram and Fay Evelyn Ingram (nee Welch). Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Irving, Texas, eventually welcoming the birth of their second son, Scott McCoy Ingram. The family relocated to Fort Worth in 1968, where David lived the rest of his days. David spent his formative years being a rambunctious older brother, playing with the family dog, Chipper; listening to the great music of that era; and being a fun-loving, outgoing young man with his friends and classmates. He would go on to attend Southwest High School, class of 1971, where he met the love of his life, Rene Luftman. David and Rene were married on Aug. 24, 1975. They spent six years together enjoying newlywed life before welcoming the birth of their daughter, Melissa Ruth Ingram, the last baby born in Tarrant County on Dec. 31, 1981. Four years later, they would welcome the birth of their son, Philip Welch Ingram, on Dec. 9, 1985. David's goal throughout his life was to ensure the health and happiness of his family and friends. His family spent many joyous years together enjoying holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and big accomplishments together. They shared the love of their family dog, Maggie, whom David spent many evenings with on his patio. He loved his children dearly, imparting words of wisdom and encouragement every step of the way. They would spend the years together going on numerous family vacations, his favorite of which was floating the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas. Some of his favorite memories were playing frisbee on the riverbank with his family, listening to Beatles albums on the stereo. When he wasn't spending his time being a devoted father and husband, he enjoyed spending Sundays watching the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite football team. The highlight of his golden years was becoming a grandfather, adoringly known as "Pops," to Owen John O'Donnell and Evelyn June O'Donnell. Pops could make any grandbaby light up with laughter with his effervescent personality and hilarious voices. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his wife, Rene Ingram; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Michael O'Donnell; his grandchildren, Owen and Evie O'Donnell; his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jaclyn Ingram; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Rhonda Ingram; brother-in-law, Warren Marks and wife, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Andrew Marks and wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Cara Jones and husband, Mark; and sister-in-law, Barrie Yarbrough and husband, Troy. He has 14 nieces and nephews. David is also survived by his dog, Rosie, who brought him immense joy and camaraderie in his final days.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019