David Lee Cooper FORT WORTH--David Lee Cooper, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from complications of dementia. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. David was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Mineola, Texas, to Madelyn and Harden Cooper. He moved to his beloved Fort Worth when he was 12. David was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved quail hunting with his Britany spaniel, Nick. He loved spending time at his Stephens County ranch where he raised cattle, planted a pecan orchard, pitched many a washer, and had BBQ's and fish fries. David attended Arlington Heights High School and earned a football scholarship to the University of Houston. After attending a year, he served two years in the U.S. Army. After his service, he graduated from North Texas State College and worked as a locomotive engineer for MKT Railroad for several years before going to work at L.T. Barton Insurance with his father-in-law. In 1984, he retired from the insurance business and founded The Marco Company with his brother, Darrell. Never one to sit still he had several jobs after retirement including starting a lawn mowing business with his grandsons. David was generous and loved people, dogs, laughing and telling jokes. David was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; brothers, Harden and Darrell; and daughter-in-law, Kathe. SURVIVORS: Son, David Cooper Jr.; granddaughter, Erin Cooper; grandsons, Andrew Cooper and fiancee, Brooke Galle, and David Garrett Cooper and wife, Abby; sister, Rosemary Pentecost and husband, Donald; sister-in-law, Martha Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Assisted Living for the kind care they provided David.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
