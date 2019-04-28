Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
David Lee Eck

David Lee Eck Obituary
David Lee Eck FORT WORTH--David Lee Eck, 74, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Dr. Bob Mayberry will officiate. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. David was a longtime resident of Fort Worth and a retired letter carrier with 31 years of service. He was active in his church, where he shared a strong and vibrant faith. He had a quick wit that put a smile on the face of those who knew him. He loved his wife, and they were rarely apart while sharing creative hobbies such as cooking, sewing and needlework. He loved animals and leaves behind two furry friends, Shadow and Gizmo. He leaves behind a loving family and a network of friends, all who are so much richer for having known him. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; his brother-in-law, John Wolfe and wife, Barbara; his nephews, Clarence Carson and wife, Kirstina, and Bruce Carson; nieces, Loretta Dennis and husband, Roger, Mary Cole and husband, Kevin; great-nephew, Owen Cole; great-niece, Claire Cole; and many other extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
