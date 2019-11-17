|
David Lee Herfel FORT WORTH--David Lee Herfel, 84, passed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Dave will always be remembered for his keen mind, quick wit, take-charge spirit, and benevolent heart. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Trinity Terrace, Fort Worth, with a private interment at the DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: May be made to the SPCA of Texas or the Trinity Terrace Chapel Fund. Online condolences at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. Dave was born in Dayton, Ky., to Louis and Garnet Herfel June 15, 1935. He married his Dayton HS sweetheart, Dorothy "Gayle" Cheevers, with whom he shared 61 devoted years, two children, and two grandsons. Dave graduated from UW-Madison with a BS in Industrial Management '57 and earned his MA in Economics from TCU '69. Dave served 24 years as a career Air Force officer, earning the rank of full colonel, logging 3,300 B-52/EC121 flight hours, and finished with a Pentagon assignment to the Office of the AF Secretary. A second career followed as Director of Procurement/Contract Negotiations with General Public Utilities in New Jersey. Dave and Gayle enjoyed retirement in Fort Worth, where Dave eventually cared for Gayle through her Alzheimer's disease. Dave met Moddy Jaderlund, and they shared a short but loving marriage. Dave's success was rooted in his dedication to his family, for whom he was a generous leader and prideful cheerleader. He delighted in any opportunity to tease, have fun, and celebrate with a loving sentiment. Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Gayle Cheevers Herfel. SURVIVORS: Wife, Moddy Jaderlund Herfel of Fort Worth; son, Timothy (Louise) Herfel of Dallas; daughter, Christi (Bill) Insull of Houston; grandsons, Will and Patrick Insull; brother-in-law, Bill (Judy) Cheevers of Cincinnati and related families; and Moddy's family, John Jaderlund of Denton, David (Pamela) Jaderlund of Sante Fe, and Sarah Jaderlund of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019