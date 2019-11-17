Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Terrace (TT)
Fort Worth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Herfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Herfel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Herfel Obituary
David Lee Herfel FORT WORTH--David Lee Herfel, 84, passed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Dave will always be remembered for his keen mind, quick wit, take-charge spirit, and benevolent heart. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Trinity Terrace, Fort Worth, with a private interment at the DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: May be made to the SPCA of Texas or the Trinity Terrace Chapel Fund. Online condolences at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. Dave was born in Dayton, Ky., to Louis and Garnet Herfel June 15, 1935. He married his Dayton HS sweetheart, Dorothy "Gayle" Cheevers, with whom he shared 61 devoted years, two children, and two grandsons. Dave graduated from UW-Madison with a BS in Industrial Management '57 and earned his MA in Economics from TCU '69. Dave served 24 years as a career Air Force officer, earning the rank of full colonel, logging 3,300 B-52/EC121 flight hours, and finished with a Pentagon assignment to the Office of the AF Secretary. A second career followed as Director of Procurement/Contract Negotiations with General Public Utilities in New Jersey. Dave and Gayle enjoyed retirement in Fort Worth, where Dave eventually cared for Gayle through her Alzheimer's disease. Dave met Moddy Jaderlund, and they shared a short but loving marriage. Dave's success was rooted in his dedication to his family, for whom he was a generous leader and prideful cheerleader. He delighted in any opportunity to tease, have fun, and celebrate with a loving sentiment. Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Gayle Cheevers Herfel. SURVIVORS: Wife, Moddy Jaderlund Herfel of Fort Worth; son, Timothy (Louise) Herfel of Dallas; daughter, Christi (Bill) Insull of Houston; grandsons, Will and Patrick Insull; brother-in-law, Bill (Judy) Cheevers of Cincinnati and related families; and Moddy's family, John Jaderlund of Denton, David (Pamela) Jaderlund of Sante Fe, and Sarah Jaderlund of Fort Worth.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -