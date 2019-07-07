|
|
David Lee Shwadlenak AUSTIN--David Lee Shwadlenak, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Austin, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Service with military honors will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78209. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, Hospice Austin, or the with "Lung Cancer Research" on the memo line. David was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Dallas, Texas, to Lee Clarence and Ione Malinda Vickery Shwadlenak. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1978, retiring after 20 years as a master sergeant. He then worked for the United States Postal Service from 1978-2001, retiring after 23 years as an electronic technician. He was then able to enjoy 18 years in full retirement. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cindy Michelle Reeves and husband, David Leo Jr.; son, David Lee Shwadlenak Jr. and wife, Jocinda; daughter, Deborah Lynn Hickey; and several grandchildren. WEED-CORLEY-FISH FUNERAL HOME Austin, 512-452-8811 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019