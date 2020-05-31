David Lee Waddle ARLINGTON--David Lee Waddle, 60, of Arlington passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. David was born June 6, 1959, in Wichita Falls, Texas. David is survived by his mother, Jeannine Miller of Arlington, and his father, Hugh Waddle and wife, Laura, of Benbrook. David is also survived by his sons, Kevin Lee and wife, Emily, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Clayton David of Granbury. David also leaves behind the two lights of his life, his grandson, Riley, and his best friend and soulmate, Linette Tucker. David also leaves one sister, Linda Whittle and husband, Mark, of Crestview, Fla. David was a master electrician and had his own electrical company, Ecovolt Electric, LLC. He always worked hard and will be missed terribly by all his family and friends. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held for David at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.