1/1
David Leroy Engel Jr.
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Leroy Engel, Jr.
October 21, 1972 - September 20, 2020
River Oaks, Texas - David Engel passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood.
David was born Oct. 21, 1972, in Fort Worth to David and Ruth Engel. He grew up hunting, fishing, and loved the outdoors. David enjoyed his many trips to Port Aransas with his dad and helping his mother with gardening.
David will be missed and in our hearts forever.
Preceded in death by his father; and brother, Tommy Kelly.
Survivors: Mother, Ruth Childs; daughters, Sarah and Cristen; grandchildren, Emma, Owen, Nash and Crew; siblings, Brooks Kelly, April Morrow Grantham (Johnny), Michelle and Todd Shafer; aunts, Patricia, Lynda and Joan; nieces, Chelsea, Megan, Lauren, Abbie and Lindsay; and his best feline friend, Tiger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral
02:30 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved