David Leroy Engel, Jr.October 21, 1972 - September 20, 2020River Oaks, Texas - David Engel passed away Sept. 20, 2020.Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood.David was born Oct. 21, 1972, in Fort Worth to David and Ruth Engel. He grew up hunting, fishing, and loved the outdoors. David enjoyed his many trips to Port Aransas with his dad and helping his mother with gardening.David will be missed and in our hearts forever.Preceded in death by his father; and brother, Tommy Kelly.Survivors: Mother, Ruth Childs; daughters, Sarah and Cristen; grandchildren, Emma, Owen, Nash and Crew; siblings, Brooks Kelly, April Morrow Grantham (Johnny), Michelle and Todd Shafer; aunts, Patricia, Lynda and Joan; nieces, Chelsea, Megan, Lauren, Abbie and Lindsay; and his best feline friend, Tiger.