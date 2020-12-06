1/1
David Lynn Miller
1951 - 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - David Lynn Miller, our father, husband, and friend, left us on Dec 1, 2020. Born in Seymour, Texas and raised in White Settlement, David was a resident of Weatherford, Texas for the last 35 years. David had many different occupations throughout his life. His favorite job was as a member of the Lone Star Gunfighters, entertaining tourist and locals during Pioneer Days in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PBS channel 13 (www.pbs.org/donate) in David's name.
David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cathy Miller; his sons, Jacob and Jason; nephews, Billy and Michael; and many lifelong friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
