David Lynn Miller
March 30, 1951 - December 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - David Lynn Miller, our father, husband, and friend, left us on Dec 1, 2020. Born in Seymour, Texas and raised in White Settlement, David was a resident of Weatherford, Texas for the last 35 years. David had many different occupations throughout his life. His favorite job was as a member of the Lone Star Gunfighters, entertaining tourist and locals during Pioneer Days in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PBS channel 13 (www.pbs.org/donate
) in David's name.
David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cathy Miller; his sons, Jacob and Jason; nephews, Billy and Michael; and many lifelong friends.