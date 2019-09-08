|
David Mac Laurin Campbell FORT WORTH--David Mac Laurin Campbell passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. SERVICES: A memorial service was held Friday, Sept. 6, in Fort Worth; additional services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, in Browns Point, Wash. He was laid to rest Saturday, Sept. 7, in his family cemetery on the Hornsby Bend of the Colorado River. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tarrant Area Food Bank or a . Dave was born in Austin on Oct. 24, 1963, the son of William Wyatt and Flora Jean Ware Campbell. He graduated from Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. When Dave was not traveling, his home was in Browns Point, Wash. An advocate for public transportation, he established a transit route from Seattle to the Washington coast. Friends up and down the Puget Sound counted on him to share souvenirs of hot sauce at the many gatherings from which he will be missed. SURVIVORS: Dave is survived by his stepmother, Mary Virginia Campbell; his sisters, Elizabeth Campbell and Kim Campbell Factor and her husband, Abe; his loving friend, Mike Melendez Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019