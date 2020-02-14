|
|
David Matheson HOMOSASSA, FLA -- David Matheson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, he was born Nov. 26, 1940 to John and Valorie (Anderson) Matheson, one of three children. David retired after a long 35 year career as a helicopter painter for Bell Helicopter Textron, serving at the Arlington/Grand Prairie plant in the Fort Worth area. He moved to Homosassa in 2011 from North Richland Hills, Texas and had been traveling in his RV for two years after leaving Texas. David was a lifelong Harley-Davidson enthusiast and is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sherry Matheson, Homosassa, Fla.; daughter, Robbie Matheson, San Diego, Calif.; step-son, Jimmy Watson, North Richland Hills; brother, Dewayne Matheson, Decatur, Texas; sister, Delores White, Fort Worth; and grandchildren, Amber and Kyle Lamers. WILDER FUNERAL HOME Homosassa, Fla. 352-628-3344
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020