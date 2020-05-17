David Merle Bailey PANTEGO--David Merle Bailey, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, of complications with COPD in Arlington. SERVICE: Public service at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 S. Cooper, Arlington, TX 76015 of Texas Lions Foundation, MD-2 Lions of Texas, P.O. Box 294509, Kerrville, TX 78029. David was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Fort Worth to David March Bailey and Ruth Bailey. As an Eagle Scout, he learned to commute with nature and loved all of God's creatures. David received a Master's in Biology/Chemistry from UTA. He was a Certified Safety Professional and owner of USA Safety Corporation. David attended Advent Lutheran Church in Arlington. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 42 years with perfect attendance. He held many offices at the local level and served as District Pin Chairman for many years. He had a passion for Lions Trading Pins and had a personal collection of thousands of pins. David earned numerous awards at local and district levels of the Lions Club. He was a main leader of the Arlington ISD Eye Clinic since 1985. David was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Mark Raney. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Voleen Bailey; and brother, Bill Bailey of Frisco, Texas.