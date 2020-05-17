David Merle Bailey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Merle Bailey PANTEGO--David Merle Bailey, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, of complications with COPD in Arlington. SERVICE: Public service at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 S. Cooper, Arlington, TX 76015 of Texas Lions Foundation, MD-2 Lions of Texas, P.O. Box 294509, Kerrville, TX 78029. David was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Fort Worth to David March Bailey and Ruth Bailey. As an Eagle Scout, he learned to commute with nature and loved all of God's creatures. David received a Master's in Biology/Chemistry from UTA. He was a Certified Safety Professional and owner of USA Safety Corporation. David attended Advent Lutheran Church in Arlington. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 42 years with perfect attendance. He held many offices at the local level and served as District Pin Chairman for many years. He had a passion for Lions Trading Pins and had a personal collection of thousands of pins. David earned numerous awards at local and district levels of the Lions Club. He was a main leader of the Arlington ISD Eye Clinic since 1985. David was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Mark Raney. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Voleen Bailey; and brother, Bill Bailey of Frisco, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved