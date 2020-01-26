|
David Michael Bailey FORT WORTH -- Willis Bailey stepped down from his drum kit one last time. David Michael Bailey (Willis Bailey), 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Worth on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with his brothers, Kevin and Chuck, beside him. David fought a courageous battle against cancer for 3 1/2 years. SERVICE: Will be held at a later time. David was born in Fort Worth on September 20, 1953. He was the second of three sons born to Clement Bailey and Betty Willis Petersen. David grew up in Fort Worth attending Ridglea Hills Elementary School, Monnig Junior High School and graduating from Arlington Heights High School. He earned his BA from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. and his MA from the University of Dallas in Dallas. David was first and foremost a musician. He was an accomplished drummer based in Nashville. David was a member of The Sluggers and The Marshall Chapman Band. He played with other talented artists including singer, song writer, Tim Krekel. For a number of years, David taught in the Fort Worth Independent School District. David is preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Frank Kevin Bailey of Fort Worth and Charles "Chuck" C. Bailey of Austin; nieces, Sara Sloan Bailey and Catherine Elizabeth Bailey, both of Austin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020