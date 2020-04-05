Home

David N. Gooch ARLINGTON--Colonel David N. Gooch passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, and joined, Donna, the love of his life and wife of 67 years. INTERMENT: Will be scheduled with military honors at the DFW National Cemetery at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the . Dave was a soft-spoken man who loved his church, family and career. Dave proudly served his country in various capacities while in the Air Force, including base, wing and squadron commanders, and serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Among all the various assignments he had over 28 years, he boasted the most about being a Top Gun pilot. SURVIVORS: Son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Beverly; grandson and wife, Carson and Natalie; great-granddaughters, Collins and Meyer; as well as many Gooch nieces and nephews in Kirksville, Mo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
