David Nathan Wade ARLINGTON -- David Nathan Wade, born in Fort Worth, August 25, 1960 passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12 noon, Tues., Sept 10 at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 5819 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington. Reception will be at 1 p.m. in Johnson Activity Center. David was a very generous, giving person who loved everyone...no matter what their status was. He was a friend to anyone who needed a friend. He Loved the Lord and would read passages from his Bible to people that sometimes came by. Music was his comfort since he couldn't leave his house. David suffered with many Hernia's since 1999. SURVIVORS: His Mom, Barbara Seeger; Brother, Jackie Dale Wade; Aunt, Betty Gardels; Uncle, Floyd; many many cousins and many many friends. He will be missed by everyone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019