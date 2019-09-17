|
David Neal Walker TROPHY CLUB -- David Neal Walker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. SERVICE: Both Visitation and Services will be held at Lucas Funeral Home 700 W Wall St. Grapevine, TX 76051 VISITATION: Will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00pm 8:00pm and Services will be 10:00am 11:30am followed by burial at Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club, TX. The family please ask that any flowers be sent to Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine, TX. David will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, wittiness and his devotion to family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019