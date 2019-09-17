Home

Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Burial
Following Services
Medlin Cemetery
Trophy Club, TX
More Obituaries for David Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Neal Walker


1952 - 2019
David Neal Walker Obituary
David Neal Walker TROPHY CLUB -- David Neal Walker went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. SERVICE: Both Visitation and Services will be held at Lucas Funeral Home 700 W Wall St. Grapevine, TX 76051 VISITATION: Will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00pm 8:00pm and Services will be 10:00am 11:30am followed by burial at Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club, TX. The family please ask that any flowers be sent to Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine, TX. David will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, wittiness and his devotion to family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019
