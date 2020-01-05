|
David Owen McClacherty MANSFIELD--David Owen McClacherty was born in Forth Worth, Texas, on Sept. 27, 1966, and died at his home in Forth Worth on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Skyvue Funeral Home. David had lived all his life in the Fort Worth area. He graduated from Mansfield High School where he participated in sports, was an honor student in mathematics, and a member of the FFA chapter in Mansfield, Texas. He graduated from TCJC in Forth Worth, Texas, and was automobile and truck mechanic for various dealerships in the Fort Worth area. He was currently employed by the city of Fort Worth as automobile and truck mechanic. His hobbies were working on automobiles and following NASCAR. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his parents, Bob and Juanita McClacherty of Mansfield, Texas; sister, Myra of White Settlement, Texas; sister, Mary Beth of Kennedale, Texas; daughter, Jasmine of Colorado Springs, Colo.; granddaughter, Marlee Marie, son-in-law, Brandon of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Uncle Robert Shrum and cousins of Kansas City, Mo., area; Aunt Adeana McClacherty of Topeka, Kan., and cousins living in Kansas; good friends, James Mlligan and Admet Hidic of the Fort Worth area.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020