David Paul Davis NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--David Paul Davis, 77, of North Richland Hills went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family who loved him and will eternally cherish their time with him on this Earth. Dave was always comforting others before comforting himself. His wife, Janice, was unbelievably blessed to be by his side for the last 44 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Birdville Baptist Church. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birdville Baptist Church, www.birdvillebaptist.org. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Rarely do you see the combination of toughness, gentleness, caring attitude, ability in so many areas, and general love for others that was found in our Papa! Dave was born in Bakersfield, Calif., the son of the late Claude and Closeal Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. He is survived by three older sisters who live in California. Dave was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving four years, most of that time in Germany. He retired from American Airlines after 37 years. Some of Dave's favorite activities included fishing, golfing, traveling and hosting family and friends at their home. Something he looked forward to was his annual fishing trip with his buddies. He had a passion for historical events, visiting monuments and battlefields, and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. Everyone that knew Dave enjoyed his sense of humor and his wit. He had a desire to impart wisdom to all those in his life. He was a firm believer in God, country and family. He had been a member of Birdville Baptist Church for 32 years. Dave served as a deacon, Sunday school leader, and in many others capacities at the church. Most of all, he loved his family and was so very proud of each of them. He had eight grandchildren who will follow in his footsteps as vibrant, focused, passionate and unique individuals. SURVIVORS: Dave is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janice Davis; son, Scott Elles and wife, Ann Marie; daughter, Susan Hines and husband, Russell; daughter, Angie Lucas and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Trey and Hannah Hines, Kyler, Mallory and Aubrey Lucas, Will and Katherine Elles; and great-granddaughter, Shaelyn Lambert.



