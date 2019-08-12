|
David Pulk DOUBLE OAK--With sadness, the Pulk family of Double Oak announces the sudden passing of our patriarch, David Pulk, 71, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. A determined businessman, traveler, loving husband, father and family man, he is survived by his wife his love of 30 years, Grace. Also missing him are his children, Michael (and Monty), Lara Calo (and Vinnie), Jacqueline, and Katherine; his extended family, Ella and Mike Juarez, Jessie and Arlene Baiza; along with his cherished nieces and nephews, Mia, Trent, Collin, and Brianna. He will be missed by his Michigan family: John and Ruth Keller, Ken and Mary Ellen Keller, Helane and Blair Koehler, Jim and Anne Keller, along with Amy, Steve, Eve, Katie, and Christine. He will also be missed by many others around world, all of whom considered him a friend and second dad. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at First United Methodist Church in Lewisville with burial following in Rolling Oaks Cemetery in Coppell. Visitation: All were invited to visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy are appreciated. FLOWER MOUND FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Flower Mound, 972-436-6513 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
