Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Farange Villa
755 Midcities Blvd.
Hurst, TX
David R. Carroll Obituary
David R. Carroll NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--David R. Carroll, retired FWPD sergeant, born Feb. 13, 1944, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at age 75. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please join us as we celebrate his life at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Farange Villa, 755 Midcities Blvd., Hurst, Texas, 76054. David was a "Crusty" cop's cop and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was predeceased by both parents and sister. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sheila; brother, Ray; daughter, Lori; sons, Mike, Jeff, Seth and Sam; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
