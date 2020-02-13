|
David Riley Dennis LUBBOCK -- David Riley Dennis, 68, passed away peacefully on February 11 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The service and visitation will both take place at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid-Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas 76182. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.forestridge-fh.com David attended Cleburne High School for two years and graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth. David worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and retired as the Materials Management Director of Texas Health Southlake. David fought a good fight; he finished his course and he kept the faith. Preceding David in death were his parents, Gordon and Jean Dennis and his brother, Jim Dennis. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 23 years, Judy Dennis of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Hal Dennis and wife, Perla of Cleburne; and many extended family members and friends who David loved dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020