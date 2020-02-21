Home

David S. Juarez Obituary
David S. Juarez FORT WORTH -- On February 11, 2020 the Lord called David home. He was loving husband to wife Linda of 40 years. A loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend. David S Juarez was born on April 24, 1959 in Fort Worth to Israel C. Juarez Sr and Valentina S. Juarez. He graduated from Trimble Tech High School and attended Tarrant County College. He was employed as an after school tutor with Fort Worth ISD. HE IS preceded in death by his father Israel C. Juarez Sr. SURVIVORS: wife, Linda Juarez; mother, Valentina Juarez; sisters, Mary Alice (Enrique) Garcia, Diana (John) Crabb, Valerie Molina; and brothers, Israel Jr (Becky) Juarez and Daniel (Dianne) Juarez. "Remember the One who loved you first" John 3:16.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020
