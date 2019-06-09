|
|
David Sidney West TAOS, N.M. -- David Sidney West, 69, a.k.a. David Click of Everman, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2019 following valiant battles against cancer and pneumonia. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to animal shelter / support group of your choice. After earning a Forest Mgt. degree from SFA Univ., always affable David embarked upon a life of forestry, construction, carpentry, teaching, cave diving, hot air ballooning, walking tour guide, and countless friendships. Friends will miss David's compassion and his interest in hearing and telling tales of grand adventure and nature's wonderment. SURVIVORS: David is survived by sisters, Donna Click Laminack (Vance) and Susan Click Eatherly (Jack); brother, Tom Click; and seven nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019