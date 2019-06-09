Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Sutton Obituary
David Sutton FORT WORTH--David Sutton went to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. David was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Theodore Sutton and Della Fox. David served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Jerry Meek on May 13, 1963, and raised her two children, Ricky and Lauri, as his very own. He was a member of the Lions Club and Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ. David was the owner of the Automatic Transmission shop on Hemphill for over 30 years. David loved to dance, first square dancing and then western dancing. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jerry Meek Sutton, on Feb. 14, 2019. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Norman Sutton, Roy Sutton and Bruce Sutton; sons, Rodney Sutton and Richard Horton; daughter, Lauri McCullough; grandchildren, Rodney Sutton Jr., Nadaha Garcia, Stephen Sutton, Andrea Sutton Morgan and Joshua Sutton; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More