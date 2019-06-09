|
David Sutton FORT WORTH--David Sutton went to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. David was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Theodore Sutton and Della Fox. David served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Jerry Meek on May 13, 1963, and raised her two children, Ricky and Lauri, as his very own. He was a member of the Lions Club and Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ. David was the owner of the Automatic Transmission shop on Hemphill for over 30 years. David loved to dance, first square dancing and then western dancing. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jerry Meek Sutton, on Feb. 14, 2019. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Norman Sutton, Roy Sutton and Bruce Sutton; sons, Rodney Sutton and Richard Horton; daughter, Lauri McCullough; grandchildren, Rodney Sutton Jr., Nadaha Garcia, Stephen Sutton, Andrea Sutton Morgan and Joshua Sutton; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019