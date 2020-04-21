|
|
David Thomas Ash AZLE--David Thomas Ash, 74, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Thursday at Azleland Cemetery Mausoleum. A celebration of David's life will be scheduled at a later time when everyone will be able to get together. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. David was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Fort Worth. He was married to the love of his life, Gaye Shockley, on Aug. 1, 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary together last year. David had a lifetime career of more than 30 years with Lockheed Martin where he held various positions culminating with a five-year term as head of the plant in Korea. Upon his retirement, he devoted his heart and time to his three passions: spending time with Gaye, golfing with friends, and serving the Lord. He was a lifetime member of West Parkway Baptist Church in Azle. David was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pattye Ash; his mother-in-law and father-in-law. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Gaye Shockley Ash; sister, Sue Brooks; brothers-in-law, Steve and Jeff Shockley; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2020