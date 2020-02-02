|
David Thomas Wendorf BEDFORD--David Thomas Wendorf of Bedford, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was 74. He will always be remembered as a loving son, uncle, brother, friend, and soulmate. VISITATION: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Graveside service follows at noon in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Tommy, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. David was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Henry Louis Wendorf Jr. and Essie Jewel Wendorf. After graduating from Arlington Heights High School, Tommy attended Decatur Baptist College where he was a starter for the basketball team ranked second in the nation, All Regional, Junior College. He later attended Texas Wesleyan University where he played for the All-Conference basketball team. Tommy had a successful career in the gasoline and diesel industry for 36 years. Tommy enjoyed being a self-taught, Blues harmonica player. He played for several Blues bands and wants them to know that their friendships made him so happy. Tommy's wishes were for everybody to "strive to be happy." Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Henry Louis Wendorf II; his mother, Essie Jewel Sawyer; and his brother, Henry Lewis Wendorf III. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his "soulmate," Brenda Wise of Bedford, Texas "who he spent six years with, traveling and hanging at the beach"; uncle, Donald Sawyer; sister-in-law, Diane Wendorf; cousins, Mike Sawyer, Jodi Kirgan and Seth Sawyer; nephew, Henry Louis Wendorf IV, his wife, Caleen, and their children, Lucas and Corbyn; nephew, Robert Lane Wendorf, his wife, Katie, and their children, Delaney and Dalton; niece, Melissa Lynn Hanes (Wendorf), her husband, Cory, and their son, Jackson Miller' Brenda's daughter, Jennifer Jackson and her children, Dylan, Nichole, Haylie and Raynie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020