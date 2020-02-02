Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thomas Wendorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Thomas Wendorf Obituary
David Thomas Wendorf BEDFORD--David Thomas Wendorf of Bedford, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was 74. He will always be remembered as a loving son, uncle, brother, friend, and soulmate. VISITATION: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Graveside service follows at noon in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Tommy, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-589-1566. David was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Henry Louis Wendorf Jr. and Essie Jewel Wendorf. After graduating from Arlington Heights High School, Tommy attended Decatur Baptist College where he was a starter for the basketball team ranked second in the nation, All Regional, Junior College. He later attended Texas Wesleyan University where he played for the All-Conference basketball team. Tommy had a successful career in the gasoline and diesel industry for 36 years. Tommy enjoyed being a self-taught, Blues harmonica player. He played for several Blues bands and wants them to know that their friendships made him so happy. Tommy's wishes were for everybody to "strive to be happy." Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Henry Louis Wendorf II; his mother, Essie Jewel Sawyer; and his brother, Henry Lewis Wendorf III. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his "soulmate," Brenda Wise of Bedford, Texas "who he spent six years with, traveling and hanging at the beach"; uncle, Donald Sawyer; sister-in-law, Diane Wendorf; cousins, Mike Sawyer, Jodi Kirgan and Seth Sawyer; nephew, Henry Louis Wendorf IV, his wife, Caleen, and their children, Lucas and Corbyn; nephew, Robert Lane Wendorf, his wife, Katie, and their children, Delaney and Dalton; niece, Melissa Lynn Hanes (Wendorf), her husband, Cory, and their son, Jackson Miller' Brenda's daughter, Jennifer Jackson and her children, Dylan, Nichole, Haylie and Raynie.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -