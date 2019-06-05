Home

Davis Weldon Huckabee

Davis Weldon Huckabee Obituary
Davis Weldon Huckabee HALTOM CITY -- Davis Weldon Huckabee, 87, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Thursday prior to the service. Interment: Kaufman Cemetery, Kaufman, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts of money may be given to the missionaries of Heritage Baptist Church, P. O. Box 203, Salem, Ohio 44460 (Pastor Chad Witherstine) or to the printing ministry of Grace Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1177, Florence, Ky 41022 (Pastor Wilbert Ellis). Davis was born March 27, 1932, in Woodrow, Texas to Davis West and Maude Estelle Stewart Huckabee. SURVIVORS: Son, Bryan Huckabee (Mary Jean); daughter, Beverly Dotson (Glenn); brother-in-law, Bill Robertson (JoAnn); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019
