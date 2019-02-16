|
De Tan Nguyen ARLINGTON--De Tan Nguyen heard his calling on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 78 years old. He was born Aug. 2, 1940, and raised in Vietnam. Following the Vietnam War, he found his new home in Fort Worth, Texas, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a great Dad, Grandpa, and loved by all. De Tan is survived by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Alpine Funeral Home in Fort Worth, 2300 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019