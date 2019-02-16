Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alpine Funeral Home - Fort Worth
2300 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 834-4116
Resources
More Obituaries for De Nguyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

De Tan Nguyen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

De Tan Nguyen Obituary
De Tan Nguyen ARLINGTON--De Tan Nguyen heard his calling on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 78 years old. He was born Aug. 2, 1940, and raised in Vietnam. Following the Vietnam War, he found his new home in Fort Worth, Texas, where he lived the rest of his life. He was a great Dad, Grandpa, and loved by all. De Tan is survived by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Alpine Funeral Home in Fort Worth, 2300 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.