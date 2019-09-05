|
Dean Bailey SAGINAW--Dean Bailey, 70, of Saginaw passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial follows the service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Dean was born in Picher, Okla., on Sept. 22, 1948. She was a member of the Haltom City Moose Lodge Chapter 999, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 982, and Red Hats Society Chapter 255. Dean was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pearl Burress; daughter, Tonya; and sister, Pat Ratliff. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Bobby Bailey and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Stetson and Brooke; and sisters, Pearlene Brackett, Alice Bedford and husband, Gary, and Deborah Farr and husband, Ernest.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019