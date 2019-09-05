Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
1948 - 2019
Dean Bailey SAGINAW--Dean Bailey, 70, of Saginaw passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial follows the service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Dean was born in Picher, Okla., on Sept. 22, 1948. She was a member of the Haltom City Moose Lodge Chapter 999, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 982, and Red Hats Society Chapter 255. Dean was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pearl Burress; daughter, Tonya; and sister, Pat Ratliff. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Bobby Bailey and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Stetson and Brooke; and sisters, Pearlene Brackett, Alice Bedford and husband, Gary, and Deborah Farr and husband, Ernest.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
