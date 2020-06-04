Deanna Lynn Lane
Deanna Lynn Lane WEATHERFORD -- Deanna Lynn Lane, 51, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 1, 2020 at home surrounded by those that love her after a long hard fought battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Friday, Alexander's Midway Funeral Home, Springtown. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Springtown Cemetery. Deanna was born October 24, 1968 in Fort Worth. She grew up in the Springtown area and moved to Colleyville in 1985, where she graduated from Colleyville High School. She worked at Walmart in Weatherford and loved to laugh, dance and have fun. She will be missed tremendously. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish fond memories are her sons, Kyle Lane and DJ Stanley; parents, Michael and Sandy Lane; brother, Michael Lane; granddaughter, Madison Anne Lane; and extended family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
