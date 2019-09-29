|
|
Debbie Ann Cole FORT WORTH--Debbie Ann Cole passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 62. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Debbie's honor to the , 2630 West Freeway, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Debbie was born Wednesday, July 17, 1957, to the late Melvin and Elizabeth Cole in Las Cruces, N.M. Debbie graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a nurse for more than 30 years. Debbie could not only light up the room with her "Bigger than life" smile and laugh, but she made sure you stayed on your toes with a sarcastic remark. She could tell you an entire story with only using her eyes. Debbie also loved animals, and she never met an animal that she did not like and would make sure they were always cared for. She was a loving aunt and friend and will be deeply missed by us all. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Elizabeth "Liz" Cole Fife; stepfather, Bobby "Poppy" Fife; and brother, Glenn Cole. SURVIVORS: Nephew, Jesse Cole; nephew, Carson Cole; nephew, Cooper Cole; great-nieces, Morgan and Cambrie Cole; great-nephews, Cash and Harrison Cole; and many friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019