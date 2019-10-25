|
|
Deborah Ann Harrison Mills STEPHENVILLE -- Deborah Ann Harrison Mills, 70, went to be with her beloved Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26 at Cowboy Church of Erath County with Werth Mayes and Pat Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at JMC Ranch Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday at Cowboy Church of Erath County. Services are under direction of Stephenville Funeral Home. Debbie was born on December 19, 1948 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to the late Joe and Josephine Basore Harrison. She married the love of her life, Jay Mills on March 4, 1968 in Hood County. Debbie graduated from Stephenville High School, class of 1967, and after graduation attend Tarleton State University. In 1976 Debbie and Jay cofounded Jay Mills Contracting, where she served as CFO. The most important thing in Debbie's life was her family, spending time traveling with her grandchildren, and playing with her great grandchildren. She played the piano, loved to garden, and kept a beautiful yard. Debbie loved her church, Cowboy Church of Erath County. She was a dedicated 'prayer warrior'. Debbie was also very active in the ministry of Choices Life Resource Center. She was a homemaker, and lived most of her life in Erath County. Debbie was a champion of faith that touched immeasurable lives. She worshipped her Lord, loved her husband with all her might, her children and grandchildren were the apple of her eye!! She served ALL in her quest to serve her Lord! She loved her country and God's creation Debbie Mills YOU are loved and will be missed terribly!! We know you've found HOME, and are HAPPY. We are right behind you. Besides her parents, Debbie was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Nathion Griffin. The Mills family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Choices Life Resource Center, Foster's Home for Children, or Cowboy Church of Erath County SURVIVORS: her husband, Jay; children, Toby Mills and wife, Rona, and Julie Griffin Worthington and husband, Carl; grandchildren, Jared and wife, Holly Mills, Jace and wife, Jp Mills, Zane and wife, Emily Griffin, Dalton Griffin, Jalyn and husband, Will Snodgress, and Quade Griffin and his fiancé, Macy Tarpley, and Jaydi Griffin; great-grandchildren, Callen Mills, Jaysa Kate Mills, Ellie Mills, Laney Mills, Stella Snodgress, Gunner Mills, Adeline Snodgress, and Nathion Griffin; brothers, Doug and wife, Toby Harrison, Donnie Harrison; sister, Mary and husband, D. L. McCoy; mother-in-law, Marilyn Mills Ewers; and Debbie's beloved dog, Ruby. STEPHENVILLE FUNERAL HOME 120 West South Loop 254-592-3152 Stephenville, Texas 76401
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019