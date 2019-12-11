|
Deborah Kay Brown FORT WORTH--Deborah Kay Weikum Brown, 63, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Deborah's name to . Deborah was preceded in death by fathers, Melvin Weikum and Robert McCurdy; and brother, John Weikum. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mother, Marilyn McCurdy; daughter, Heather Ender (John); grandchildren, Addison, Kingston, and Mason Brown, Molly and Grayson Ender; sister, Rebecca Johnson (Allen); brothers, Peter Weikum (Melanie) and David Weikum (Maria).
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019