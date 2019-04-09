|
Deborah Kaye Mathews FORT WORTH--Deborah Kaye Mathews transitioned for this life to Life Eternal on Saturday, March 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Jimerson Memorial Chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., The Reverend Forrest Alexander officiating. Mrs. Mathews will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Charles Edward, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations would be made to the , 4100 Alpha Road, Dallas, TX 75244. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Gilbert Washington Jr., Roy Lee Washington; sisters, Laura Jo Andeson (Billie), Willean Washington, Alline Hackett (George); other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019